Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India: Sports Ministry Approves 13 Khelo India Centres For AP

Andhra Pradesh has added another feather to its cap as the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved 13 Khelo India Centres for the state. Earlier on Tuesday, Tourism and Sports Minister Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao had said Rs 7 lakh has been provided for each centre.

‘Khelo India’ is a national programme introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-roots level by building a strong framework for all sports. YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy has welcomed the ‘good news’ saying, ‘only a fit society can contribute towards the health of the nation.’

The state Sports Minister said the government would formulate a policy for the development of sports in the state. He said coaches will be hired to train the people in various sports at these centres.