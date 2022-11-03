Visakhapatnam: For the first time in the city of Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh City police expelled a rowdy-sheeter from the city. Cops served notice to 19-year-old rowdy-sheeter named Pentakota Kiran of PM Palem police station limits after keeping close tabs on him for the past six months. Police said he has been committing offenses and threatening the public and disrupting law and order despite several warnings.

Vizag City Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth on Wednesday issued a notice banning the rowdy sheeter Pentakota Kiran (19) from the city for six months, starting from October 31.

As per police reports, Kiran from RH Colony studied up to Intermediate and was addicted to drugs. He started engaging in illegal activities for money and was involved in many crimes like robbery, kidnapping, and assault in PM Palem station limits. Several cases were registered against him under sections 297, 324, 425, 364 – A, 342, 323, 384, 120B, 34, and 428, 392 of the IPC.

A rowdy sheet was filed against and he was warned by the police several times. Despite that, he continued his nefarious activities. The police started monitoring Kiran's movements and activities for the past 6 months. They found that he posed danger to people and their properties around and people were also afraid to testify against Kiran as they were being threatened by him and his accomplices.

Based on this City Police Commissioner issued a conditional notice expelling him from Visakhapatnam Commissionerate for 6 months from October 31. “ There is no tolerance for crime and violence in the city. Anyone who disturbs the peace and security of the city will not be ignored. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb peace and security. We are taking necessary measures for crime control and public safety in Visakhapatnam, “ CP CH Srikanth stated.

Also Read: MP: 4 Year-old Girl On Holiday Raped And Dumped In Bushes, Accused Held