First Set Of Rs 10 Lakh Bonds Presented To Three COVID Orphans In Kakinada

In an emotionally charged atmosphere in the Kakinada Collectorate in Andhra Pradesh,two children who were orphaned after both their parents died due to COVID were presented a bond of Rs 10 lakh at a function on Wednesday.

This was the first set of bonds that were handed over to the children after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the scheme to support orphaned children due to COVID.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy handed over the three bonds worth Rs 10 lakh to an 11-year-old girl named Saranya from Thimmapuram village in Kakinada Rural mandal and to the caregivers of two children from Gokavaram.

Andhra Pradesh's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration last week directed officials to work towards fixing a deposit Rs 10 lakh for children who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection.

"The fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has left many children unsafe and vulnerable, especially the kids who lost their parents due to the deadly virus. Understanding that the future of these kids are at risk, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision to work on creating the security of a fixed deposit of ₹ 10 lakhs for each and every orphan child," read a statement by the state government.

Officials were instructed to carve out a financial package with a Nationalised banks and that this amount will be under a fixed deposit until the child turns 25. YS Jagan had also asked the officials to work on providing the best interest amount that the child/guardian can receive every month and asked the officials to get back with an action plan for the same.

The Kakinada Collector said that the interest amount can be withdrawn every three months after accrual and can be used for their education and basic amenities. He also urged people to inform the Integrated Child Developments Services (ICDS) officials about such children in their areas so that they also may be extended support.

Saranya's father V Babji (a lorry driver) and her mother Kumari both passed away while undergoing treatment in Kakinada Government Hospital on May 18 and May 21 respectively. She is currently under the care of her paternal grandparents. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu who got to know about the child situation through the Sarpanch- Bejawada Sathyanarayana spoke to the ICDS officials and ensured that she got the deposit money. Similarly Harish(7) and Sasi (2) from Kolamuru lost their parents P Rajesh ( who worked as a painter ) and Rani two weeks ago. They are currently under the care of their aunt and uncle who live in Gokavaram.

Joint Collectors G. Laxmisha, Keerthi Chekuri, G. Rajakumari, Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharma, DRVO CH Sattibabu, ICDS PD GV Satyavaniand other officials participated in this event.

The AP Government has launched COVID Care Centres to take care of children whose parents had to be hospitalised due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and for the rehabilitation of those who have lost their parents to the disease. These centres will be open to children who have no one to take care of them, as their parents are hospitalised or in-home isolation or those who have been orphaned.

