First Flood Warning at Prakasam Barrage Issued

The first flood warning was issued at the Prakasam Barrage where the total inflow and outflow was 3,37,129 cusecs. All the 70 gates of the barrage were lifted to let out the surplus water. As of August 11, at 9:00 PM the flood discharge from Nagarjuna Sagar is 4.10 Lakh Cusecs and from Pulichintala Project Dam is 4.40 Lakh Cusecs continuously from yesterday and this flood water reached Prakasam Barrage today.

The first flood warning was issued at Prakasam Barrage today. The government is taking all the measures to move the people from the low-lying areas downstream of the Prakasam Barrages. The officials are put on alert and are taking up precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents along the Krishna River margin both upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

Prakasam Barrage Surplus as on 12/08/2022 at 7:00 AM

Surplus - 3,33,760 Cusecs

Canals - 12,539 Cusecs

Total - 3,46,299 Cusecs

Crest Level - 12.0'

10 No's gates - Clear

60 No's gates - 8 Feet

Realised Inflows - 3,46,299 Cusecs