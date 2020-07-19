TIRUPATI: A major disaster was averted at Tirupati International Airport on Sunday after a fire engine lost its control and overturned on the runway just before a flight from Hyderabad was to land. following this freak mishap, the IndiGo flight from Hyderabad was denied landimg permission and diverted to Bangalore.

The incident happened when the fire engine, on the runway for inspection to give clearance for the landing of flights, tilted to its side before overturning. No one was injured in this incident.

Later, the airport authorities cleared the runway and restored flight operation.

The authorities launched a probe into the incident. Due to the negligence on the part of the driver of the fire engine is suspected to be the reason for the incident.

