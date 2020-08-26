ANANTAPUR: A fire that broke out in Anantapur Government Hospital on Tuesday night created panic among the patients. The major accident was averted with the timely response of the authorities. A fire broke out shortly after midnight in the room which is beside the COVID-19 ward. Furniture and records were burnt in the incident.

Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving the information and kept their efforts to put out the blaze. 24 COVID-19 patients in the ID ward were shifted to another ward.

District Collector Satya Yesubabu and MLA Anantha Venkataramireddy visited the hospital and inspected the spot where the fire broke out. The short circuit was said to be the cause.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Health Minister Alla Nani visited the Anantapur Government Hospital on Wednesday morning. They inquired about how the fire broke out in the room. Alla Nani got the information from the hospital superintendent, DM and HO. Orders were issued to the hospital authorities to not repeat such incidents in future. Alla Nani said that COVID-19 patients should be treated with much care and attention.