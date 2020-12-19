Fire Accident In Vizag Steel Plant: 100 Tonnes Of Hot Metal Fell Down

A fire accident occurred in Steel Melting Shop -2(SMS) wing of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) on Thursday night. However, there were no casualties and the fire was brought under control in quick time. Three workers sustained burn injuries as huge quantity of hot metal fell down and they have been shifted to the Steel Plant Hospital. The condition of two workers is said to be critical. The trade unions expressed severe concern over the accidents in the industries on regular intervals.

According to the reports, the accident took place when hooks of a ladle carrying hot metal came off. More than 100 tonnes of hot metal fell down and with this, many workers who are working nearby had got severe burn injuries. The fire fighting teams reached SMS-2 Wing and doused the fire.

The corporate communications wing head Sarma speaking to TOI said that the most of the hot metal that fell on the ground can be used again.

On November 5th, a fire accident accident had occurred in Power Plant 2 of Vizag Steel Plant due to leakage of oil from the lubrication system in the turbine area of the plant.