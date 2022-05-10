FIR Against Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

HYDERABAD: An FIR has been filed against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and 11 others in connection with irregularities related to the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

The AP CID registered the case against Chandrababu Naidu on Monday based on the complaint made by YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. A case has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act -1988 by AP CID.

Meanwhile, P Narayana, a former minister, and TDP leader has been taken into custody by the AP CID in connection with the s 10th Class question paper leak case at his residence in Kondapur of Hyderabad. So far, 8 people have been arrested and a probe pinpointed Narayana's role in the Class X Telugu paper leak. Earlier, the Vice Principal of Narayana school, Giridhar was arrested in the case. Narayana is the chairman of the Narayana Group of Institutions.

Narayana is the chairman of the Narayana Group of Institutions.

Also Read: AP CID Arrests TDP Leader Narayana in Kondapur