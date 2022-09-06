FinMin Releases 6th Instalment of Revenue Deficit Grant to Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday released Rs 7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Rajasthan and West Bengal. This is the 6th monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant to 14 states.

The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union Ministry of Finance said in a statement. The 6th monthly instalment released for the month of September, 2022 to Andhra Pradesh state is Rs 879.08 crores.

The Department of Expenditure had released the fifth monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant to the Telugu state in August.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended States in 12 equated monthly instalments.

With the release of the 6th instalment for the month of September 2022, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the States in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 43,100.50 crore, the ministry said.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the States as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution.

