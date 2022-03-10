Finance Minister Rajendranath To Present AP Budget Tomorrow

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the Budget for 2022-23 at 11 AM on Friday. Speculations are rife that the size of the budget could be bigger than last year’s Rs 2.29 lakh crore. Last year (2021-22), the YSRCP government had presented a budget with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.29 lakh crore.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General, there has been a significant improvement in the state’s finances compared to 2020-21 as the revenue accruals touched Rs 1,11,792 crore including the state’s tax revenue of Rs 80,027.88 crore in the first ten months of the current fiscal year. While the Revenue expenditure has also increased to Rs 1,57,770 crore, of which more than 50,000 crores went for the numerous government welfare schemes.

It may be recalled that during FY 2020 and 2021, the state government has promulgated Ordinances without conducting the Legislature session for passing the Finance Act.