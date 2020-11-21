Final Voters' List By January 15: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand said that the final list of voters will be announced on January 15th,2021. He urged the political parties and public to submit their claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls by December 15. On Friday, he convened a meeting with the representatives of political parties in the Fifth Block of the Secretariat.

He said that "Despite many requests, the political parties have not appointed booth-level agents. Error-free voter lists are possible only if the booth-level agents are appointed by all parties." He further added that "Instead of making a hue and cry over the voter's list when elections are around the corner, it would be better if necessary corrections in the draft rolls are made now. It would benefit all political parties.”

Vijayanand said that a special campaign will be organised on November 28 and 29 and December 12 and 13. All the eligible citizens who attain 18 years of age on January 1, 2021, and those who missed to enrol themselves previously can file their applications for enrolment till December 15th.

As per the draft electoral rolls 2021, the total number of voters in the state stood at 4,00,79,025.

Vijayanand said that photo identity cards have been issued to 80 lakh new voters in the state. Polling stations are being set up within two kilometres of voters' residences. He said that the polling stations would be set up in tribal areas as well. He said that there were 45,917 polling stations in the state.

Vijayanand asked the political parties to co-operate for the elections for two Teacher MLC constituencies which are going to be in March 2021. He said that around 30,000 teachers have been enrolled so far and urged all the eligible teachers have to be enrolled as voters by December 31st.