Fill Vacancies in Village and Ward Secretariats, Says AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on filling vacancies in Village/ Ward Secretariats.

During the review meeting held on Village / Ward Secretariats at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on procuring required technical equipment for providing Aadhar services in Village / Ward Secretariats and said to take steps to make Aadhaar services fully available in them by May. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on making necessary arrangements for felicitating Volunteers for their best services and providing them financial incentives program on the occasion of Ugadi festival and added to provide uniforms to all the staff of Village/ Ward Secretariats by then.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to get the reports on the condition of computers and other hardware equipment from Village/ Ward Secretariats every month and make sure all the hardware equipment is in the best condition. The Chief Minister said the staff of Village / Ward Secretariats should work with full efficiency and directed the officials to create awareness among them in this regard and added to ensure stipulated SOPs are strictly implemented. He said the process of recognising Village/ Ward Secretariat staff as regular employees should be completed soon. He said the system should be in place to lodge a complaint immediately if anyone asks for a bribe to provide services and also to record the action taken.

The Chief Minister said Citizen Outreach Programme is very important and it should be implemented effectively. He said there should be constant coordination among Secretariats staff and other employees of government departments and directed the officials to conduct coordination meetings at Village, Mandal, Revenue division, and District level. He instructed the officials to focus on improving infrastructure in Village / Ward Secretariats from time to time in line with the changing conditions and technology.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Housing Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, CM Advisor ( Village / Ward Secretariats) R Dhanunjay Reddy, GSWS Special Secretary Rahul Pandey, VSWS Commissioner and Director Shan Mohan, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, SERP CEO Imtiyaz and other officials were present