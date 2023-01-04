Amaravati: Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to fill up the existing vacancies in village and ward secretariats with utmost transparency as in the past and run orientation classes for the staff to make them work towards achieving sustainable goals and turning the state number one in the country.

During a review meeting on the functioning of village and ward secretariats held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked them to bring all Anganwadis into the purview of village and ward secretariats while providing wired broadband connection to all RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) and village secretariats.

He said the village and ward secretariats were established to bring about revolutionary changes in administration and achieve a strong and able delivery mechanism at every stage. There should be strict monitoring and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) starting from the staff attendance to their working to make the village secretariats function and serve the people efficiently.

The response system (Spandana) in all village and ward secretariats should function from 3 to 5 PM daily to resolve people’s complaints coupled with strict monitoring of the staff functioning department-wise at Mandal level and clearly defining the employees’ functions to have a strong reporting structure.

The Chief Minister directed the departmental heads to own the village and ward secretariats and visit at least two of them every month to consolidate their functioning and make the employees accountable to the people. He ordered the officials to ensure that while resolving the complaints, re-verification should be done by higher authorities.

Besides implementing facial recognition attendance to all government employees from the state secretariat to village and ward secretariats by this month end, all village secretariats should be brought under the network of wired broadband service, he suggested and added that village secretariats should be equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The staff should be properly trained for implementing the village-level development and welfare programs using modern technology for achieving sustainable goals and attaining the number one position in the country, he said.

Facial recognition attendance in all Government offices should start with departmental heads so that lower-level staff also would follow suit making themselves accessible to the people and solving their complaints.

Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Land Administration) G. Sai Prasad, Special CS (Village and Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary(Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary(women and child welfare) M. Ravichandra, Principal Secretary ( BC and Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi, Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Kantilal Dande, Commissioner (Survey, Lands and Settlements) Siddharth Jain, Commissioner(Municipal Administration) Praveen Kumar, CCLA Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, Commissioner (Village and Ward Secretariats) Shan Mohan and Director ( Women and Child Welfare) Dr A. Siri were among those present.

