GUNTUR: A fight over face mask led to the death of a 19-year-old girl in Guntur district. The incident is reported to have occurred on June 3 and came to light on Sunday, July 12.

Karnati Fatima, who sustained injuries while saving her father succumbed to her injuries in Government General Hospital of Guntur on Saturday.

According to police, an argument over not wearing a face mask led to the shocking incident in Rentachintala of Guntur district. Some youth had taken objection to a man named Karnati Yalamandala for not wearing a face mask. This led to the argument between them.

A few days later, one youth was spotted at the market without wearing a face mask by Yalamandala's relatives. This led to an argument which resulted in a clash between the two sides on July 3, Friday.

The youth attacked Yalamandala with sticks. When his daughter tried to save him from the youth, the girl sustained severe injuries and was shifted to the Government Hospital in Guntur. She died in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police booked four youth for murder and arrested them based on a complaint by the girl's father.