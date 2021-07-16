Fever Surveys Helped Contain Covid Spread: AP CM Tells PM Modi

Amaravati Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID control measures here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AP Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for extending support in containing COVID and said the state has managed reasonably well in fighting against the pandemic despite the lack of modern medical facilities as in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. He said the newly setup Village/Ward Secretariats system has played a key role in the effective containment of COVID. He said the State Government has conducted a fever survey 12 times and focused on testing people with symptoms and it has helped in containing the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said vaccination was the only solution for COVID and gave suggestions in this regard. He said that the state has received 1,68,46,210 doses of vaccine through which 1,76,70,642 people were administered the vaccine and it was made possible because best medical practices were followed. He said 53,14,740 doses of vaccine were allocated to the state for the month of July, of which 17,71,580 doses were given to private hospitals. He said private hospitals have administered only 4,20,209 doses in the month of June and they were not able to complete their allotted doses. The AP CM requested the Prime Minister to allot remaining stock in private hospitals to the government so that it would help to increase the vaccination process.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, DGP Goutam Sawang, Intelligence Chief KV Rajendranath Reddy, COVID task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Principal Secretary (COVID Management and Vaccination) M Ravichandra, Home department Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajith, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present on the occasion.