Fear Drives COVID Patient to Suicide in Vizag

Fear kills everything, as was seen during Covid times. The officials and doctors are urging people to be strong, but people are dying out of fear. In a recent incident, a Covid patient committed suicide by jumping from the top of the hospital building in Vizag.

As per the details, M. Venubabu, 37, of Bheemunipatnam's Gollalapalem area, was admitted to the Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) government hospital for treatment of coronavirus. His health was described as "stable." According to the family, he took the drastic step following panic.

This is the third case of a COVID patient committing suicide in the hospital, which has only glass windows on the top floors' corridors... Any effort to escape by opening the windows is said to result in a fatal fall.

Also Read: Construction of YSR Jagananna Colonies To Provide Employment to Scores of People