Father-son Duo Charred to Death in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: A father-son duo charred to death in a fire accident at Narsipatnam Krishna Bazar Centre in Anakapalli district in the early hours of Sunday, November 20. The fire broke out in a building where Malleshwar Rao, who owns Ambika Jewellery shop, was residing with his family members on the second floor of the building. Short circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident.

The father-son duo were identified as Malleshwar Rao and Moulesh and the other two family members , who were injured in the fire accident, rushed to the King George hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

After recieving the information about the incident, fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.

