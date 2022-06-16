Nellore: Police have arrested a man for subjecting his 3-year-old daughter to occult practices leading to her death. The baby died while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Thursday morning. The incident took place in Peddireddy Palli village of Nellore district.

The police said the accused father Venugopal on Wednesday, conducted some puja at his home to “drive away the evil forces” he believed were causing him losses in his business. As part of the rituals, Venugopal poured turmeric water on his daughter and later stuffed kumkum powder in the mouth of a baby which led to suffocation of the child. Hearing the cries of a baby girl, the neighbours rushed to rescue her and shifted the unconscious child to a nearby hospital.

When the medical condition of the baby worsened, she was later taken to another hospital in Chennai the same day. However, the child passed away on Thursday morning.

According to locals, accused father Venugopal was operating an earthmoving business but had suffered losses which he believed were caused by evil forces. And, he carried out occult practices on his one of the twin daughters to get rid of the evil forces.