KAKINADA: In a shocking incident, three of a family are missing after having reportedly jumped into the Godavari from the road-cum-rail bridge in Kovvuru, West Godavari.

According to police, the family head who was a farmer had recently died of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter who were reportedly upset and agonized as no one came for the funeral, police said, as reported by a daily.

He had tested positive on August 15 and was admitted to a hospital the next day. He died later the day. The relative who accompanied him had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Later, the victim's family had left from home on Tuesday at 11 am.

Police found an abandoned car near the bridge which is belongs to the family.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally touched 3.16 lakh on Wednesday as 9,742 more cases were added in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus toll mounted to 2,906 as 86 fresh casualties were reported. The latest bulletin said 8,061 COVID-19 victims got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours.

After showing a declining trend for three days last week, the number of active cases once again saw a spike and now stood at 86,725 after 2,26,372 patients had recovered.