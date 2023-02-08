Farmers Suicide Rate In AP On The Decline Under CM YS Jagan

NEW DELHI: In response to a question by TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas regarding farmers' suicides in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar informed that the number of suicides by farmers had come down in AP during the last three years.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he stated that the state recorded 628 suicides by farmers in 2019 followed by 564 suicides in 2020 and 481 suicides in 2021. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of suicides with 2,680 farmers committing suicide in 2019, followed by 2,567 in 2020 and 2,640 suicides in 2021. Telangana recorded 491 suicides in 2019, 466 in 2020, and 352 in 2021, the minister told the parliament. The minister further said that agriculture is a state subject but the Centre supplements the efforts of the states through policy measures and budgetary support.

In response to this, YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy brought out the fact that the self-goal of TDP MPs in Parliament was thwarted. “ They tried to raise the issue of increasing farmer suicides in AP and just got informed by the Agriculture Minister that the farmer suicide rates have actually come down by nearly 25% since 2019 due to various schemes of Ap CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said while sharing the statistics on his Twitter handle.

Self goal by TDP MPs in Parliament. They tried to raise the issue of increasing farmer suicides in AP and just got informed by the Agriculture Minister that the farmer suicide rates have actually come down by nearly 25% since 2019 due to various schemes of @ysjagan garu. pic.twitter.com/fO9zILeMHh — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 8, 2023

Also Read: Resolve to Fight Till Andhra Gets Special Category Status: YSRCP MP in Rajya Sabha