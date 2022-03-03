VIJAYAWADA: Several districts in the Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming 48 hours due to a depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Krishna district collector J. Nivas said in a statement. He urged people in South Coastal districts to be vigilant in this regard and farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops.

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen further in the next 48 hours, Meteorological Department officials said. It is likely to move west-northwest closer to the Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, the IMD has forecasted that several districts in the coastal region and Rayalseema are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains from March 4 to 7. Strong winds of 45 to 60 kmph are expected to lash the coast.

Fishermen have been warned not to go out into the sea due to the rough weather. Collector Niwas advised those who had already gone hunting into the sea to get back to the shore as soon as possible. He appealed to the coastal people not to go swimming in the sea till the rains subside.

Nellore, Chittoor, Krishna, Guntur, Ongole, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to fall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated heavy falls very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 7.

Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated heavy falls very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 07th March, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 3, 2022

