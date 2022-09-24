Amaravati : The ruling YSR Congress party MLA and former minister Perni Nani launched a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday and termed the Amaravati’s maha padayatra as TDP padayatra.

He said as the Telugu Desam party has no guts to go into public on their own and therefore, the opposition party is resorting to these tactics. The YSRCP MLA said there are no farmers but only TDP supporters in the padayatra. The opposition party has lost its trust among people and hence instead of yellow, the party workers are forced to wear green turbans on their heads, he said.

The YSRCP legislator told reporters that Chandrababu is robbing the poor and helping the rich in Amaravati. He claimed most of the protesters in Amaravati’s maha padayatra are TDP activists.

The former minister also spoke about the YSRCP initiatives to meet the education needs of poor, SC, ST, BC and minority children. He said the ruling state government's mission is to improve the economic status of the poor. The YS Jagan government is moving ahead with plans to provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth.

Also Read: Munugode Bypolls: Jolt to TRS Ahead as Key Members Jump to BJP

The YSR Congress party MLA found fault with the TDP chief for raising hue and cry over the renaming of NTR Health University. He said the Telugu Desam leader needs to be reminded about the agony he made the late TDP founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) go through and how he ignored NTR's legacy.