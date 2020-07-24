AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on food processing in the state.

During the meeting, held at his camp office in Tadepally, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for promoting food processing in the state so that no farmer faces difficulty in selling his produce asking the officials to keep the focus on food processing and make necessary arrangements by next season.

In this context, YS Jagan said that farmers growing banana, sweet lime and tomato in the state are concerned over the price they were getting. In order to protect the interests of these farmers, the authorities should focus on how much produce to procure and how much of it should be sent for food processing, YS Jagan said, adding that it does not matter how much it costs, but the problem should be resolved.

"There are instances of tomato, banana, and sweet lime farmers facing problems year after year. We must ensure that these instances do not recur," the CM said.

Asking officials to also focus on millet processing, he instructed the officials to tie up with reputed companies of the food processing industry.

Asking the officials to identify seven-eight crops that are staring at difficulties, he said, “Process them and think of value-addition measures for these crops. Regarding the processing of these crops, submit reports to me on what is being done at various stages.”

Setting a timeline of one month for preparing a plan of action in this regard, he directed the officials to take up works pertaining to food processing in a stipulated time and also food processing should be done at primary level at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). Prepare food processing estimates of Mandal and constituencies level, the chief minister instructed the officials.