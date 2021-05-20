AP Govt Makes 2021 Budget Farmer Centric, Allocates Lion's Share to Agriculture

State Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu introduced the Agriculture budget in the assembly today (May 20) as part of the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget session. In its commitment to being a farmer-centric welfare state, the government has allocated Rs 31,256.36 Crore for various agri-related schemes for the year 2021-22.

YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan Yojana

The state government has allocated Rs 7,400 crore in the current budget for the scheme in the Budget 2020-21. It is learned that the AP government has provided total investment assistance of Rs 6,928 crore to not only farmers at the rate of Rs 13,500, but also to tenants and farmers cultivating forest lands.

Crop Insurance

The AP government, which is implementing free crop insurance -YSR Rythu Bima scheme without for farmers, has this time allocated Rs 1,802 crore 82 lakh for this purpose. Similarly, a government-owned insurance company called Andhra Pradesh General Insurance Company (APGIC) will be set up to provide insurance cover to all eligible farmers.

YSR‌ Zero interest on crop loans

The government is depositing the interest subsidy directly in the bank accounts of eligible farmers. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, the government has already paid Rs 688 crore in arrears. Thus 51 lakh 81 thousand people were benefitted. For the year 2021-22 the government has allocated Rs. 500 crore for this scheme.

YSR Rythu Bharosa Centres

The government has set up 10,544 rural and 234 urban YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). These Centres act as integrated agricultural investment and farmer science research centres. For market intervention in agricultural and horticultural products a price stabilization fund of Rs 3,000 crore has been set up. For the year 2021-22, Rs. 500 crore has been allotted.

Rs 8,116.16 crore for employment guarantee scheme

Rs 200 crore for YSR Jala Kala borewell scheme

Rs.11,210.80 crore for other agricultural schemes

Rs. 3,845.30 crore for YSR farmer assurance

Rs.1802.82 crore for YSR free crop insurance

Rs 739.46 crore for mechanization in agriculture

Rs.583.44 crore for the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)

Price Stabilization Fund Rs.500 crore

