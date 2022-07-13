AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Wednesday that the Family Doctor concept would be implemented in the State from August 15. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the Medical and Health department officials at the Camp Office on Tadepalli.

The Family Doctors would visit the homes of patients at frequent intervals in the villages. The doctors would be connected to the families through village clinics, which are being set up in the State. The records of patients will be available, from village clinics to the state level hospitals. The patients’ information will be stored with village clinics once the patient undergoes treatment through the Aarogyasri scheme.

The basic information of a patient, once he enters the village clinic or avails of benefits under Aarogyasri, would be stored in the records of the health department which would be shared with doctors visiting the families. All the health workers at the village level will be attached to these village clinics.

As part of this,12 types of primary treatment methods, 14 types of tests and 65 types of medicine will be available at village clinics along with 67 types of basic medical equipment. The concept of telemedicine services at the village clinics will also be introduced once they are functional.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to focus on bringing down the infant mortality rate and prepare best guidelines for Family Health Doctors concept in September last year.

