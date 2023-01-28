Family Doctor Concept in AP from March 1: CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the medical and health sector on Friday. During the review meeting, CM asked the officials to implement the family doctor concept across the state from March 1.

Three major schemes of the medical health sector will be launched on March 1. MLAs and people representatives will start visiting government hospitals across the state and interact with the patients and staff to monitor the medical services being provided to the patients. The CM also directed the officials to provide ragi malt to children three times a week under the Gorumudda scheme from March 1.

He instructed the officials to take steps to set up cath labs and cancer testing equipment to introduce cancer treatment methods in all teaching hospitals, including those that are under construction. He stressed the need to implement the orders issued to provide only WHO (World Health Organisation) or GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) authorised medicines to patients in hospitals, while ensuring the availability of medicines and surgical equipment in sufficient quantity.“Develop a public health system in a way that the State can be a role model to the country,” YS Jagan said.

Emphasising on the need for proper coordination between the Medical and Health, and Women and Child Welfare departments in identifying the anaemic children and mothers at the village secretariat level, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide them nutritious food and medicines by working closely with schools, hostels and Anganwadi centres.

Environmental cleanliness, balanced diet, exercise and other health aspects should be included in the school curriculum for the holistic development of students. Awareness on dental hygiene should also be created among students, Jagan stressed.