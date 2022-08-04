Fake Video: MP Gorantla Madhav Alleges Deliberate Attempts Being Made To Malign Him

NEW DELHI: Hindupur YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav on Thursday said deliberate attempts were being made to tarnish his image and expressed his ire at the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that it was conspiring to discredit him.

Responding to the fake video, The YSRCP MP while speaking to the media in Delhi on Thursday alleged that the video was morphed and that he was ready for any kind of investigation and forensic test to prove that the video was fake.

The cop-turned MP challenged to prove if that the video was true and expressed anger that people were spreading false propaganda. He alleged that the people behind the video were Chintakayala Vijay, Ponnuri Vamsi, and Sivakrishna who belonged to the TDP and were behind the conspiracy.

The MP stated that he has already lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police and also the cyber crime police.

The MP said that if they had the courage they should face him directly. “Legal action will be taken against those who are circulating and telecasting this video,” he warned.

The MP clarified that they had morphed videos taken while he was working out at the gym and created these filthy videos. Gorantla Madhav stated that he was going to file a defamation suit and take against those responsible for circulating and telecasting these fake videos.

