A social media campaign about the retirement age of the Andhra Pradesh government employees is currently floating on the internet. The posts which have gone viral stated that the retirement age of the government employees has been lowered to 57 years which has led to widespread confusion and fear among the employees and people in the State. This has caused concern among the Employee Unions as well who have condemned such fake news. The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation also responded to the campaign.

AP Secretariat Employees Association president K. Venkatarami Reddy said there was no truth in this post. After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge of the State administration he increased the retirement age of employees to 60 years.

An old article in Telugu is currently going viral on social media and this was purportedly written a year ago. While the then CMO clarified about this fake news a complaint was filed with the CID about the news item.

There is another article published by the same website stating that there is no truth in the information as a rejoinder.

