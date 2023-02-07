Fact Check: Report Makes Misleading Claims on MGNREGA Funds

Amaravati: The Eenadu newspaper carried an article titled "Daari Ivvani Prabuthvam" on 07 Feb 2023, Tuesday with misleading claims that MGNREGA funds were majorly allocated to building constructions while the rural road works have been neglected.

Currently, Rs. 21,574.81 crores of funds have been allocated to MGNREGS and other departments and several works are under progress. In the past three years, the state government spent about Rs.3,112.97 crores on road works including cement roads and drains (excluding the construction of buildings).

During the previous government's tenure, road works that include BT roads and drains were left incomplete along with a huge pile of bills pending. But, the incumbent government has taken up the responsibility of not only clearing the pending bills but also to complete the pending works with an expenditure of Rs. 4400 crores on road works.

During the tenure of the current government - i.e. from June 2019 till present, a total of 49,402 road works (47,258 km roads) including cement roads and BT roads are being carried out along with the pending road works by the previous government.

Bills related to building works were uploaded till 2nd week of August and payments were made. Also in relation to building works, bills worth Rs. 700 crores are pending. The pending amount will also be cleared very soon. Till date, under material funds from the Central Government, Rs. 2,000 crore are due to be paid to the state government. As soon as the funds are released from the central government, all the works will be completed at the earliest.

The village Secretariat system introduced by the YS Jagan government is being appreciated by several state governments, World Bank and other experts. Through this system, the government services are reaching the common man even in the remotest of areas in the state.

Also Read: Resolve to Fight Till Andhra Gets Special Category Status: YSRCP MP in Rajya Sabha

