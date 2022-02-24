Fact Check: Officials Clarify About Fake Andhra University Holiday Circular

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University officials have clarified that a fake circular was being circulated in students' WhatsApp groups stating that a Holiday was declared on 25th of February, on the occasion of a new movie Bheemla Nayak movie release.

"A FAKE CIRCULAR is under circulation in the WhatsApp groups of students stating that Holiday is declared on 25.02.2022 on the occasion of a new movie release. No such Circular had been issued by this Office."

- Principal, Andhra University College of Engineering (A) pic.twitter.com/R9j0uTV1IM — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) February 24, 2022

AP Fact Check website and university officials have stated that no such circular had been issued by the office of Principal, Andhra University College of Engineering and the circular going around on social media is fake.

The circular going around on social media is fake. The university authorities have reached out to The Cyber Crime Division, Visakhapatnam regarding the fake circular. Suitable disciplinary action will be initiated against the culprits. *Complaint attached* pic.twitter.com/EKIdkBaaDs — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) February 24, 2022

The university authorities have filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Division, Visakhapatnam regarding the fake circular. They also warned that suitable disciplinary action will be initiated against the culprits for posting the circular. The fake circular was issued in the name of P Srinivas Rao, the Principal of the Engineering College along with his signature and the college official stamp.

