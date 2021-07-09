Fact Check: Nara Lokesh Fake News On Twitter Over Kurnool Youth's Death Exposed

KURNOOL: Fake news about the suicide death of a young man posted by TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh in his Twitter handle on July 4th, came to the fore recently. What was more appalling was that the young man had died six months ago, but the TDP leader was portraying it as it had happened recently. He also posted a fake suicide note in the post.

The TDP MLC stated in his tweet alleged that Gopal a youth from Chunugondla village, Gudur mandal in Kurnool committed suicide because he was unemployed.

The TDP leaders fabricated fake a lengthy suicide letter and news over the death of the young man, portraying it as that he committed the act due to not securing a job. However the man had died six months ago and as per police investigation, Gopal had left a suicide letter saying no one was responsible for his death and committed suicide by hanging at his home. The man was stated to be an introvert and had ended his life due to other reasons.

As per reports, local Circle Inspector Sridhar stated that a few days ago local TDP leaders had come to the deceased younger brother Srinivas’s house and said that Nara Lokesh would pay compensation money to the family and took his signature on a white paper. As the man was not educated and was capable of only writing his name, he signed on the blank paper in hope of money from Nara Lokesh. Using the fake letter the TDP leader and the Yellow Media posted it on their social media handles stating that he died because of lack of job opportunities while blaming the government for it. But after investigation, Gopal's brother Srinivas informed the police about what actually happened.

