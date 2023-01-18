Fact Check : Misleading Report on Paddy Procurement in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Eenadu publication takes the cake in running a misinformation against the Andhra Pradesh state government’s initiatives. False stories, half-truths, and bias against the ruling YSR Congress party government have become the hallmarks of yellow journalism.

Recently, the Eenadu newspaper carried a misleading news report titled ‘Paddy procurement suspended’. The Civil Supplies officials cautioned the farmers of Andhra Pradesh to not believe in the erroneous report.



“The Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited said that the food grains have been procured as per the set target. But the farmers still have paddy stocks with them,” the Eenadu reported.



Now, let’s see what did the AP State Civil Supplies Department reply on the process of procurement of paddy in the state.

The Telugu newspaper falsely claimed that the officials have stopped the process of procuring the food grains. The officials of the Civil Supplies department asserted that the process of paddy paddy procurement is not suspended. They said the government would procure every grain of paddy from the farmers of the state.

The process of procurement of paddy at the concerned Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) would be suspended only after an inspection by the officials and obtaining the approval from the revenue, civil supplies and agriculture authorities, the officials added.

No targets are set for Civil Supplies department

The State Civil Supplies Corporation has not set any target for paddy procurement for the RBKs. The officials would only estimate the quantity of paddy to be procured. The YS Jagan government is trying to ensure every farmer gets the Minimum Support price (MSP) for his produce and this is not possible with the procurement targets.

Farmers are not struggling to sell their paddy

The paddy is procured from the farmers at RBKs only after a thorough inspection of their stocks by the Civil Supplies. However, yellow media is misleading the people with half-truths and fabricated stories.



No truth in this

The article further states that the millers have refused to buy the farmers produce without bank any guarantee is completely false and misleading. In fact, the State Civil Supplies department has increased the ratio of bank guarantees for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and NTR districts. Subsequently, it has also increased the allocation to the respective districts in connection with the paddy procurement process.

Paddy Procurement:

As on 18-01-2023, the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC) has procured 26,32,372 metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs 5,373.82 crore from 4,77,098 farmers across the State. In return, the APCSC has credited Rs 4,768.79 crore (89%) into the accounts of 4,65,967 farmers.

The Civil Supplies Corporation has also appointed its officials in each mandal who will ensure the smooth process of paddy procurement. Meanwhile, Veerapandian, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSCSChas said that if the farmers face any problem, they should reach out to the concerned Mandal Officer for a resolution.

