The allied Yellow Media favourable to the Telugu Desam Party were caught by netizens who pointed out that a picture used in a tweet by the ABN Twitter account about Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam tour was fake. As per reports, the image used was that of the funeral procession of a Karnataka Seer named Siddheshwara Swamy who died on Monday. The Seer who belonged to the Lingayat tradition had rendered great services for decades and was a known figure in Vijayapur in Karnataka.

As the followers were dressed in yellow it appeared to be like that a TDP meeting. Netizens however were quick to note that aspect and showed that it was the same picture used by the ABN folks to make it look like Naidu’s Kuppam meeting. The media house was trolled by netizens for wrongly using the picture for their own advantage.

With Andhra Pradesh successfully distributing the enhanced pension amount to beneficiaries from the new year, another fake news of an old viral video from last year of a pensioner was being circulated. The woman had got her documents regularized by SERP as per the required procedures and received a pension in August 2022. The AP Fact Check team warned against sharing such videos and asked netizens to verify such videos before sharing them on social media.

#FactCheck Old viral video of pensioner, from last year (who got her documents regularized by SERP as per the required procedures and received pension in August 2022), is being peddled again. Please verify such videos before sharing on social media. https://t.co/vDR7dw2dl9 pic.twitter.com/XhXS1FhC7H — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) January 5, 2023

