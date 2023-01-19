AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government ruled out a false narrative on the probation process of the Village and Ward Volunteers of the Secretariats which was reported by Eenadu newspaper dated January 19, 2023. It has been clarified that due process is being followed and the allegation by the Newspaper is completely misleading and without any context.

As per reports, the Eenadu paper had posted a misleading article that the probation process of the Village Ward Sachivalayam employees who had completed two years of service was not complete and there was no clarity over their confirmation.

As per the AP Government Fact Check twitter account, the probation of eligible employees is declared as per the following criteria: - Completion of 2 years of service.

- No Adverse remarks in Antecedents Verifications.

- No disciplinary proceedings pending.

- Passing of prescribed Departmental Tests.

It may be recollected that the AP Government recruited 1,05,947 village/ward volunteers during 2019 and 19,173 functionaries in 2020.

Accordingly, probation was declared for 1,00,724 eligible Grama Sachivalayam and Ward Sachiwalayam Volunteers who were recruited in 2019. For the 2020 recruits, the exams were conducted in December 2022.

The GVWV & VSWS Department issued guidelines to District Collectors vide RC No 557/F/GSWS/2022, dated 29.11.2022 to keep the proposals for Probation Declaration ready as and when AP Public Service Commission declared the results. The APPSC declared the results on 11th Jan 2023.

As per the procedure, the Process of declaration of Probation for eligible employees is currently in progress and is targeted to be completed by 31st January 2023. The news article by Eenadu is fake and misleading the public about the probation process.

