On Wednesday, February 22, the Eenadu newspaper carried an article titled “ Pattabhi Ni Kottaru” with an intention of misleading the readers that the TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram who is currently under remand in connection with Gannavaram clashes recently beaten by the police.

This report was proven false after the Government doctors who examined the TDP spokesperson stated that he was healthy and there were no injuries on his body. He was later shifted to Gannavaram Sub Jail along with other TDP leaders.

The article which also had photos of Pattabhi showing his injuries also turned out to be an attempt by the paper to pass them off as the latest pictures. These pictures were stated be taken two years ago. The pictures were also shared by the TDP leaders on their allied social media handles.

Earlier the police took Pattabhi and 13 other TDP leaders into custody after the clashes broke out in the Gannavaram constituency on Monday. On Wednesday, all the workers were produced in court and sent to 14-day judicial remand for allegedly abusing Gannavaram circle inspector P Kanaka Rao who was injured in the clashes reportedly instigated by the TDP. The leaders were booked under sections including an attempt to murder of IPC and SC/ST Atrocities Act and also preventing police from doing their duty.

