AP FACT CHECK: The Andhra Pradesh Government continued its mission to tackle the spread of disinformation by several media organizations spreading fake news about the Government and the measures being taken for people’s welfare.

The Eenadu paper published an article titled "Peruke Chattam...Yennellunna …Yem Labham showing the expenditure on various social pensions for SCs and STs which were factually incorrect. They stated that it was wrong to show the expenditure for social pensions, pensions for the disabled, as well as expenses for mid-day meals as a part of the sub-plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC ST Sub Plan). Interestingly the same was shown by the then government in June 2019 in their budgetary expenditure, which was not portrayed as wrong and clearly exposing their malafide intentions.

The welfare programs at that point in time, Maa Inti Mahalakshmi- nutritional food given to children and mothers, Anna Amrita Hastam, Chandranna Pellikanuka, NTR Sujala Sravanti, sanitary napkins given to DWCRA women, Chandranna Rythu Kshetras, Polambadi, Jawahar Knowledge Centers, were all shown as part of the SC ST Sub-plan by the previous TDP government. But none of that was shown to be wrong by the newspaper.

The Scheduled Castes Component in this regard (Earlier Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan) 2018-19, Volume VII/3 was highlighted in the Budget copy presented by the then Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishna in March 2018.

Click Here For the Budget Scheduled Castes Component (Earlier Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan)- 2018-19

వాస్తవానికి 2017–18 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరం నుంచి కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం చేసిన చట్టం కారణంగా బడ్జెట్‌లో ప్రణాళిక, ఉప ప్రణాళిక అనే పదాలు లేవు. ఎస్సీ కాంపొనెంట్, ఎస్టీ కాంపొనెంట్‌ పేర్లతో ఈ కేటాయింపులు జరుగుతున్నాయి. 2/5 — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) January 23, 2023

Also Read: Fact Check: AP Govt Condemns Fake Eenadu Article on SC/ST Sub Plan