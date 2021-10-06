HYDERABAD: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari in a major faux pas, shared a morphed picture and posted it on her Twitter handle without verifying the facts on October 3rd. Getting into details, social media activists from the opposition parties have created a fake media post using the Sakshi Telugu news logo on the post, stating that ashes were falling from the picture of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pasted on the back of an autorickshaw. The image was shared making it look like it was as if the Sakshi Telugu news website had shared the story on their Twitter page.

Daggubati Purandeswari posted the fake post on her Twitter account without confirming the veracity and also posting a sarcastic comment stating that about the YSRCP government. The image also was not complete and it was a meme with a Telugu film industry comedian’s picture which was hiding the picture.

The post seemed to be a deliberate work of mischief by the opposition parties who are running a slanderous campaign against the government. It was clear that Sakshi had not published any such story and in fact one user while responding to Daggubati Purandeswari’s tweet shared the actual post of the popular Telugu news channel which showed the actual picture.The BJP leader who is the daughter of the TDP founder NT Rama Rao and sister of Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna was trolled by netizens for posting fake news in reply to her tweet.

Check the actual post here:

The 'Sakshi' digital unit on Monday, lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber ​​Crime Police seeking legal action against those who created the morphed picture in the fake post and sharing it on social media.

