AMARAVATI/CHITTOOR: The Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday condemned the TDP Facebook post about an RTC bus driver losing his job because he shook hands with TDP MLC Nara Lokesh, as absolutely false news.

The TDP party on Tuesday shared a picture of an APSRTC bus driver shaking hands with TDP MLC Nara Lokesh who is on a padayatra. Below the picture caption, they stated that the driver was sacked from services by the Chief Minister for showing allegiance to the TDP. The TDP-allied social media shared the TDP post on the internet and this had come to the notice of the APSRTC.

“We strongly deny these claims made in media and the APSRTC will initiate suitable legal action on those responsible for such fake propaganda,” it stated on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

#FakeNewsAlert This is absolutely false News. We strongly deny these claims made in media. APSRTC will initiate suitable legal action on the responsible social media administrators for such fake propaganda pic.twitter.com/rIwoPHtCWk — APSRTC (@apsrtc) February 8, 2023

Interestingly even the Eenadu paper which is allied to the TDP also posted an article in it Chittoor edition that the driver was not suspended on Wednesday. The incident took place at Palamaner in Chittoor district and when the Depot Manager Ramakrishna was asked about the incident, he clarified that the RTC driver named Govindarajulu was only questioned about his over-enthusiastic response of shaking hands with the TDP MLC and was instructed not do so in future. He also clarified that the driver was not suspended and was continuing in service as usual.

Also Read: Fact Check: Report Makes Misleading Claims on MGNREGA Funds