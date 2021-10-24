Srikakulam: Misleading posts on social media by the TDP over the temple works of Sri Neelamani Durga Ammavari Temple in Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district in the State were busted by the Fact Check of Andhra Pradesh website.

As per reports due to a proposed railway-flyover construction, a part of the compound wall and the arch at the front side of Sri Neelamani Durga Ammavari Temple had to be removed.

The required notice and compensation for the same were issued in October 2020. The required site has been marked on Friday 22nd Oct. and removed on Sunday, 24th October 2021.

The authorities also assured that the removed parts would be built again.

But the re-construction activity at Sri Neelamani Durga Ammavari Temple has been shown in poor light on social media by the Opposition with messages aimed at religious unrest. The videos and content were completely misleading and malicious in nature, as stated in the AP Fact Check website. have been circulated on social media.

Along with the notice, the temple was also paid an amount of Rs.1,40,57,404/- given as compensation, dated 20/10/2020. After one year, the required site has been removed and the concerned authorities have taken permission from the temple authorities for the same.

On 22nd October, a Special Grade Deputy Collector, Vamsadhara unit – 2, local Tahsildar, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments have marked the land without causing much loss to the temple.

On Sunday morning the local Tehsildar, Special grade Deputy Collector, R&B DEE has removed the marked constructions in front of the temple using a JCB.

The authorities have assured the public, that the removed parts will be built again with the help of the fly-over contractor. (AP Fact Check Website)

A press release in Telugu was issued by the Temple EO for more clarification.

