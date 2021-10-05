The Official Account of Fact Check Wing of the Government of Andhra Pradesh has rebutted the fake propaganda related to the distribution of the Oxford Compact English-Telugu dictionaries distributed to students as part of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

As per the official Twitter handle of the AP Fact Check it stated that the malicious propaganda with a video claiming, that the AP Govt. has changed the "definition of God" in Oxford Dictionary given free of cost as part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, was not true.

They shared a video comparing two Oxford dictionaries. One dictionary which had the AP Government logo given as part of the Vidya Kanuka kit and the other one purchased in the market were shown.

The definition of God in both the dictionaries was one and the same and there was no difference in meaning in either of the dictionaries distributed to the school children.

Check out the AP Fact Check video here:

#FactCheck The malicious propaganda with a video claiming, that the AP Govt. has changed the "definition of God" in Oxford Dictionary given free of cost as part of #JaganannaVidyaKanuka, stays busted. Watch the video till the end. (Use Headphones) pic.twitter.com/7TfLSWjLnv — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) October 5, 2021

