AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government stated that an article published in Eenadu newspaper titled "Rs. 5 Crore Viluvaina Bhoomi Hamphat" is fake. Both the lands are registered as ID patta lands as per revenue records, a letter from Vijayawada North Tahsildar stated.

As per verification the Mandal Surveyor, Revenue, Irrigation, and other officials checked the revenue records of Postman Ramachandra Rao Street in New Rajeshwari Peta, Indira Naik Nagar near Vijayawada and found that they were registered as patta lands.

The AP Fact Check Twitter handle also enclosed the records in a tweet issued on Wednesday.

Also Read: Fact Check: Report Makes Misleading Claims on MGNREGA Funds