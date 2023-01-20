Fact Check: AP Govt Procured Grains Worth 5K+ Crores From Farmers

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation has revealed that Rs 5469.45 Crore worth grains were purchased from farmers till Friday (20-01-2023). As per their statement, 26,79,162 metric tonnes of grain worth Rs 5469.45 crores were purchased from 4,84,843 farmers and Rs 4742.26 (87%) rupees were deposited in the accounts of 4,48,280 farmers.

Apart from that the gunny bag charges, porter charges, and transport charges amounting to Rs.68.62 crore were to be paid and out of this Rs. 29.11 crore rupees (42%) has already been credited into farmers' accounts, they said.

The paddy purchase is done where every farmer who is registered with E-Crop through the Rythu Bharosa Kendra at a specified time and this is an ongoing process. There is no role of millers or middlemen involved in grain procurement. A receipt is given to the concerned farmer for the collected grains at the purchase centers and this includes all kinds of grains where the humidity, type of grain, and other details are taken into consideration. The farmers are given a receipt that has all these details and this is done in a highly transparent manner.

The Civil Supplies department also condemned the fake reports that the paddy procurement process in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Manyam districts was closed for Kharif 2022-23 crop season. To close the purchase process, it can be done only after it is verified by the concerned authorities that there is no stock of grain left with the farmers.

The main objective of the government is to provide minimum support price to each individual paddy farmer of paddy and no farmer should suffer, they said.

The welfare of Farmers is of utmost priority to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh. As per the data given below, you can compare the year-wise total procurement done by the previous and current Governments and the respective spendings. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/JffuElJsxw — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) January 18, 2023

