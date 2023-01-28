AMARAVATI: The Government of Andhra Pradesh rubbished the fake Government Order (GO) circulating on social media that the AP Govt had enhanced the age of government employees.

In a rejoinder released by the Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department mentioned that it was brought to the notice of the Government that a G.O. stated to have been issued by the Finance Department,Government of Andhra Pradesh, mentioning that the age of retirement of Government employees is raised from 62 years to 65 years was under circulation in the visual media and social media.

The AP Government hereby clarifies that the G.O. is false and fabricated and not issued by the Government. It further stated that the employees and the public at large are advised to not be misled by this false G.O. 15. The Government is taking steps for filing an FIR for taking criminal action against the perpetrators as per the law.

" G.O. (pdf file named as GO MS NO15. ANDHRA PRADESH) mentions that the age of retirement of Government employees is raised from 62 years to 65 years is under circulation. No such G.O. has been issued by the Finance Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh," the government fact check official Twitter account- FactCheck.AP.Gov.in stated in its tweet.

