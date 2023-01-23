MANGALAGIRI: The Andhra Pradesh Police department on Saturday, issued a notification stating that the ‘dgpapofficial ‘ Twitter account created in the year 2019 was hacked. The Twitter account has been inoperative since February 2020, they clarified further

The AP Police stated that it was discovered that inappropriate photos and obscene posts were being circulated and certain elements were deliberately liking and sharing these objectionable posts on social media on purpose.

A criminal case was registered in the Cyber Crime department to its effect they informed. DIG, Technical Services- AP PHD Rama Krishna has stated that action would be taken against those who hacked the account.

*పత్రికా ప్రకటన*

*తేది:22-01-2022,*

*సాంకేతిక విభాగం,*

*మంగళగిరి*

2019 లో dgpapofficial పేరుతో క్రియేట్ చేసిన ట్విటర్ ఐడీ 2020 ఫిబ్రవరి నుండి పూర్తిగా వాడుకంలో లేని,inoperative గా ఉన్న ఈ అకౌంట్‍ను హ్యాక్ చేసి తప్పుడు ఫోటోలు,అసభ్యకరమైన ఫోటోలకు లైకులు కొడుతూ ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా(1/2) — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 22, 2023

The Twitter account created in 2019 has been inoperative since February 14, 2020, as indicated in the last post.

