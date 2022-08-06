Face Mask Mandatory for Brahmotsavams Devotees: TTD Chairman

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made wearing of masks mandatory for the devotees who are coming to the Temple city for Brahmotsavams. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, who held a review meeting with EO Dharma Reddy and District Collector Venkataramana Reddy at Annamayya Bhavan, announced that the Srivari Annual Brahmotsavam will be held from September 27 to October 5.

As the annual Brahmotsavam will be performed with the participation of the pilgrims after a two-year hiatus, YV Subba Reddy said, they are expecting devotees in large numbers for this year. Devotees attending Brahmotsavams must wear face masks, he said.

He also said temporary accommodation arrangements will be made for the devotees at Tirumala and Alipiri during the period of Brahmotsavam.

Speaking to media persons, the TTD Chairman said Ankurarpana will be held on September 26 and Dhwajarohanam on September 27. He added that on the occasion of Dhwajarohanam, the Chief Minister YS YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk garments to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government. 9 lakh laddus will be kept as buffer stock every day to cater to the rush of devotees, the TTD official added.

