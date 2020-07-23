TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the authorities to intensify activities under the Anganwadi programme. The chief minister reviewed the progress of activities under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (Then and Now) scheme in Anganwadi centres and ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana’ (YSR Complete Nutrition) programme at a meeting held at his residence cum camp office here.

YS Jagan asked the officials present at the meeting to extend a post-delivery financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to women under ‘Aarogya Aasara’ (Health Support). He also directed them to supervise the implementation of ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana’ programme at field level. Those who are efficiently running Anganwadi centres should be encouraged, he felt.

AP CM also expressed his view that pregnant women, lactating mothers along with children below 36 months of age should be treated in one way while children in the age group of 36 months and 72 months are treated differently. To impart learning skills to children in Anganwadi centres, all necessary tools, televisions and special books should be made available to them, he said.

The chief minister also stressed on the need to ensure same quality of food across all the Anganwadi centres. Special focus should be paid towards pre-primary-1 and pre-primary-2 categories and comprehensive plans should be devised for this purpose. He also directed the authorities to lay more emphasis on the syllabus for the Anganwadi schools.