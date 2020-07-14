VISAKHAPATNAM: Several workers are feared trapped in a major fire that broke out in a solvents plant in Parawada Pharma City of Visakhapatnam late on Monday night. According to local residents abutting the plants, several explosions were heard from the plant's reactor even as fire engulfed the plant, turning it instantly into a ball of fire.

With massive flames leaping up into the sky, plant staff and residents of the adjoining areas ran for cover, fearing for their lives. According to some reports, the fire erupted at around 11 pm. Fire tenders that reached the accident site, were trying hard to douse the flames and bring the situation under control.

An unspecified workers on duty at the plant reportedly received serious burn injuries and were immediately rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. The solvents plant treats oil waste that is extracted from the pharmaceutical process. The oil waste comes to the plant from various pharma companies that carry out their operations in the Parawada Pharma City. The mishap is believed to have happened soon after the night shift work started at 10 pm.

Incidentally, this company is situated in the close proximity of Sainath Life Sciences unit where two persons died in a recent gas leak tragedy.