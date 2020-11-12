Expedite Works In Polavaram, Other Irrigation Projects: AP CM

Amaravati Nov 11: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite the works on Polavaram and other irrigation projects. During a review meeting on irrigation projects held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said there should not be any delay in Polavaram, Veligonda, and Owk tunnel 2 works.

The officials have appraised the Chief Minister of the head regulator and other works of Polavaram. The Chief Minister said that the approach, spill channel works should be completed by May and the cofferdam works should be completed before that.

He also asked the officials to focus on supplying drinking water to Visakhapatnam through the pipeline.

The officials said that work on the second tunnel of Pula Subbaiah Velugonda project would be completed by August and water would be supplied from tunnels one and two.

Regarding Owk tunnel 2, the work on 137 meters fault zone would be completed by March. For khariff 20 k cusecs of water will be released.

The work on the tender for tunnel 3 is getting ready, officials said. They have also shown the registered logo of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project. Chitravati and Ghandikota reservoir works had also come up for discussion.

Water resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Irrigation Secretary Adityanath Das, and other officials participated in the meeting.