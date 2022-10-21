AMARAVATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Irrigation Department officials to pay attention to completing the R&R (Rehabilitation and Relocation) works of the Polavaram Project while formulating a SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to make the non-operating lift irrigation schemes functional by involving farmers’ committees.

During the review meeting of the Water Resources Department held here on Friday, the Chief Minister took stock of various irrigation works in progress and instructed the officials to expedite the balance work relating to the 3.4 km long second tunnel of Veligonda Project and accord priority for the construction of a barrage downstream Prakasam Barrage on Krishna River.

In response to the briefing by officials that necessary soil tests should be conducted on the seepage area and on the strength of the diaphragm wall before taking up the works in ECRF (Earth cum Rock Fill Dam) at Polavaram Project which is still reeling under 2.5 lakh cusecs of flood water, the Chief Minister said R&R works can be taken up in the meantime.

Officials informed him that preparations were underway for laying the foundation stone for the lift irrigation scheme to pump water from Gotta Barrage into Hiramandalam Reservoir in December while the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar works in Vizianagaram district will begin in November. The officials said they have prepared revised estimates with Rs. 852 crores for the Mahendra Tanaya works.

When informed that almost all reservoirs are full up to 90 percent even after several TMCs of water were released into the sea in the wake of incessant rains, the Chief Minister told them to pay special attention to the maintenance and running of all reservoirs and other irrigation projects.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Sasi Bhushan Kumar and Engineer-in-Chief C. Narayana Reddy, and other officials were present.

