Expedite Work on Flovers and ROBs Across AP, says CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to beautify roads connecting airports and cities and said the roads from Gannavaram to Vijayawada and Bhogapuram to Vishakapatnam should be beautified. He also said to develop and beautify selected roads in major cities and towns. He said Jagananna Smart Townships should be started in every constituency and added to complete flyovers and ROBs in cities and towns very soon.

Reviewing works under CRDA, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the works of karakatta road are ongoing and the works related to the construction of quarters have reached the final phase. They said they are running six Women Marts across the state and new marts will be opened in July. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to review on functioning of existing marts and take necessary measures to improve their efficiency.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, AP CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, AP TIDCO MD C H Sreedhar, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar and other officials were present in the meeting.

